Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CBT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CBT opened at $70.23 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

