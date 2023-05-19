Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 669.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

