Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $107.51 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

