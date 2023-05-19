Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

