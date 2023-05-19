Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

