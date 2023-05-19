Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

