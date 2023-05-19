Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $117.54 on Thursday. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $155,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $467,220. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

