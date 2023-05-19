Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 761,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOWL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

