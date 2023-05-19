Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 9,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.68. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Vor Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.