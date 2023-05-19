Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 311,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,330 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,883,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,493 shares of company stock valued at $324,488. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TALS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

