Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 39,744 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 753.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

