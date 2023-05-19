Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 6,732 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Gartner Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $331.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock worth $3,354,965 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

