Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 92,992 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 675.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 92,992 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $99,039,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

HAL stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

