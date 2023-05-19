Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 674.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 724,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after buying an additional 213,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,294,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 3.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

