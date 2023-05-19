Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 25,371 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,371 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

