Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,600 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 960.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $22,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $679.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $670.91 and its 200 day moving average is $627.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

