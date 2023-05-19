Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.89 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

