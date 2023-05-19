Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.39 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 675.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $335.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.10 and its 200-day moving average is $318.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

