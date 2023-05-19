Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 476.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,608,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,075,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.02 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

