Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 26,189 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 659.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nucor by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 429,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 113.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.