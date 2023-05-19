Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,611 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

