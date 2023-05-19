Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,260 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

