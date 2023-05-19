Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,885 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,056,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Stories

