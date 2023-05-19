Citigroup Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.18 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

