Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Autohome worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.