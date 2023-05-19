Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNW opened at $78.21 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.