Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after acquiring an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.58 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

