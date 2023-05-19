Citigroup Inc. Buys 176,488 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,488 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

