Citigroup Inc. Buys 177,525 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

