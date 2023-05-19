Citigroup Inc. Buys 62,320 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.35% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,358,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE opened at $32.48 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

