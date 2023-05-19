Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $399.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.