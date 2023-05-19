Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rayonier worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN opened at $29.55 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

