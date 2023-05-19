Citigroup Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

