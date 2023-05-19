Citigroup Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

