Citigroup Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

