Citigroup Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

