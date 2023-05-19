Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

