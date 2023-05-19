Citigroup Inc. Purchases 22,670 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Denbury worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Denbury by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.70. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.