Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $145.67 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

