Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after acquiring an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

