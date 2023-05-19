Citigroup Inc. Sells 332 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.