Citigroup Inc. Sells 70,441 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

