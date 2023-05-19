Citigroup Initiates Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.