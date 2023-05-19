Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

