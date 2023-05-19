Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

