Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $123.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.