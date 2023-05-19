Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 215,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 217,740 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

