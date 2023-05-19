Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up to $33.91

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $35.05. Comerica shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 861,626 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

