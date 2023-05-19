CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 203,326 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.