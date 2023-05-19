CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CompX International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75.
CompX International Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompX International (CIX)
