CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

